Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Hero coach saves man with his own lifejacket, then drowns

Wed, 05 August 2026
Share:
11:16
Rajesh was a swimming instructor
Rajesh was a swimming instructor
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday paid tribute to a swimming instructor who lost his life while saving a man caught in the flood near Meenthully Island in Kannur district on August 1.

The swimming instructor, R Rajesh, gave his own life jacket to the person he had just rescued from the swollen Kariangode river there, a decision that ultimately cost him his life.

Rajesh got caught in the current of the swollen Kariangode river while leading 61-year-old Benny, a local resident who got swept away in the flood waters, back to shore. His body was recovered on Tuesday.

Terming the incident as heartbreaking, Satheesan said Rajesh was a dedicated responder who had previously volunteered during past Kerala floods and the Wayanad disaster.

"Rajesh gave away his own life jacket to save a drowning person in Kannur's Pulingome before succumbing to the floodwaters. His ultimate sacrifice and selfless love for humanity will forever be remembered. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. His courage lives on," the CM said in an 'X' post.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar also condoled the death of Rajesh, a native of Thiruvananthapuram.

Chandrasekhar, the BJP MLA from Nemom constituency, said that Rajesh was a hero of the 2018 floods, the 2024 Wayanad disaster and the 2026 floods.

"R Rajesh of Kalliyoor, Thiruvananthapuram, was a rescue volunteer and rappelling instructor who answered the call of duty whenever Kerala needed him. He stepped forward during the 2018 floods. He was among the rescuers during the Wayanad landslide tragedy in 2024. And in 2026, he made the ultimate sacrifice.

"His courage, selflessness and sacrifice will forever be a part of Kerala's story. My deepest condolences to his wife Lekshmi, his two young sons Arshan and Abhishek, his parents Rajasekharan and Geetha, and all those who loved him. I pray that his family finds the strength to bear this immeasurable loss," the BJP leader said in an 'X' post.

Leader of the Opposition in state assembly Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday condoled the swimming instructor's death. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maharashtra govt bans non-dairy paneer for one year
LIVE! Maharashtra govt bans non-dairy paneer for one year

Maha docs on strike over homeopaths prescribing allopathy
Maha docs on strike over homeopaths prescribing allopathy

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has launched an indefinite statewide strike, protesting the government's decision to allow homoeopaths to register under the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) and prescribe...

India-flagged ship sinks after attack in Red Sea, 13 rescued
India-flagged ship sinks after attack in Red Sea, 13 rescued

An Indian-flagged merchant vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, with 13 Indian nationals aboard, was attacked off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea. All 13 Indian crew members have been successfully rescued, and India has condemned the attack,...

US lawmaker flags India's FCRA bill, says could hit ties
US lawmaker flags India's FCRA bill, says could hit ties

A US Congressman has raised serious concerns regarding India's proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), warning that these changes could lead to government takeovers of religious charities and strain...

RBI keeps interest rates unchanged for 3rd time in a row
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged for 3rd time in a row

The Reserve Bank of India has maintained its key interest rates for the third consecutive time, keeping the repo rate at 5.25 per cent. This decision comes amidst concerns over uncertain energy prices and supply disruptions from the West...