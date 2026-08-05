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Good driving: Gadkari's solution to stem 1.8L deaths

Wed, 05 August 2026
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Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday emphasised the importance of proper training for drivers in lane discipline and traffic regulations, noting that road accidents result in 1.8 lakh deaths each year.

Responding to supplementaries during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, he said it is very painful that "every year we have 1,80,000 deaths".

Gadkari said there are a lot of reasons behind such deaths, but "the most important thing is the behaviour of the human being".

"In our country, we need good training for drivers," he said.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said that scientific training of drivers on lane discipline and traffic rules is very important.

The minister was responding to a question by nominated Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty.

Highlighting that the country has "beautiful roads, but there are a lot more accidents", she asked whether the government has any procedure or any new scheme so that there should be transparency in the actual method of giving licenses to drivers.

Later, speaking to PTI, Murty said the national highways are fantastic, but many a time, accidents happen due to rash and irresponsible drivers.

"In most such cases, drivers are not well trained, and they might have attained their licenses through backhand channels. There is no proof of how they drive anywhere or any video which stands as a testament to how they passed the driving tests. There are several instances where underage drivers steer vehicles without understanding the consequences," she said. -- PTI

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