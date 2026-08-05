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'Ghajini', 'Lagaan' actor Pradeep Rawat passes away

Wed, 05 August 2026
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Actor Pradeep Rawat, best known for his roles in Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan and Ghajini, died on Tuesday after a battle with cancer. 

He was 74.

The actor's Lagaan co-star Yashpal Sharma shared the news of his friend's death with a tribute on social media.

"Pradeep Rawat, Ghajini our Deva of Lagaan RIP," Sharma wrote.

Rawat rose to stardom with his portrayal of Ashwatthama in "Mahabharat" and later went on to work across industries.

His other prominent roles include TV serials Tehkikaat, Chandrakanta and Yug and movies such as Meri Jung, Sarfarosh, The Hero:Story of a Spy and Chhava. -- PTI

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