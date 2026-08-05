Crackdown on illegal bike taxis in Bengaluru: 263 two-wheelers seized

23:53

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The Karnataka Transport Department on Wednesday intensified its crackdown on illegal bike taxi operations in Bengaluru, seizing 263 two-wheelers found to be operating commercially despite being registered for private use.



The department said a special enforcement drive was carried out across the Bengaluru city limits targeting two-wheelers registered under the non-transport (private use) category that were being used illegally for commercial purposes, including as bike taxis.



During the inspection conducted on August 5, enforcement officials checked suspected vehicles and seized 263 two-wheelers for unauthorised commercial operations, according to a statement issued by the office of the Additional Transport Commissioner (Enforcement), South, Bengaluru.



The department said the action formed part of its ongoing efforts to curb the illegal use of privately registered vehicles for commercial passenger transport in violation of the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.