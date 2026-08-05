Congressman Shri Thanedar loses Democrat primary from Michigan

23:49

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar/Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar lost the Democratic primary from Michigan's 13th District to Donavan McKinney, a candidate backed by the socialist leaders of the party.



McKinney, who edged out two-term member Thanedar by a margin of 3.79 per cent, will now be the Democratic nominee from Michigan's 13th District in the November elections to the House of Representatives.



In a closely contested primary, Thanedar polled 48.1 per cent of the votes against McKinney's 51.9 per cent, signalling the rising influence of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) within the Democratic party. The Associated Press called the race at 9:55 am EDT.



DSA-backed candidate Abdul El-Sayed won the Michigan Senate Democratic primary, edging out moderate Haley Stevens by a slender margin of 0.98 per cent.



With Thanedar's loss, the representation of Indian-Americans in the House of Representatives is set to decline from six to four, assuming that lawmakers Ro Khanna, Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal and Suhas Subramanyam win their respective seats in the November elections.



Raja Krishnamoorthi, the Congressman from Illinois, will not be part of the House of Representatives as he unsuccessfully contested the Senate primary in March.