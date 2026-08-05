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CJP spokesman alleges security threat after YouTubers reach his home

Wed, 05 August 2026
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Cockroach Janta Party chief spokesperson Saurav Das (left)/Sumit/ANI Photo
Cockroach Janta Party chief spokesperson Saurav Das (left)/Sumit/ANI Photo
Cockroach Janta Party chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday alleged that a group of YouTubers and mediapersons entered his residence and filmed its interiors, prompting him to appeal to the Delhi police, and said the incident poses a serious security threat to his family.

Das, who said he was in Maharashtra attending the two-day meeting of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), alleged in posts on X that 15-20 people reached his residence on Wednesday morning, while some had been stationed outside since the previous night.

"Certain YouTubers and media channels have broken into my house and are showing the visuals from inside. It's not just an invasion of my privacy but also a grave security threat for me and my family," he said.

Warning of possible consequences, Das said, "If anti-social elements attack me at my residence as a result of this, these YouTubers and their troll handlers who are coordinating this will be directly responsible.

In a subsequent post, he claimed that the videos had "activated goons" and created a "grave security threat for everyone living in the house". -- PTI

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