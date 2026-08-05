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Cabinet expansion: Shivakumar, Surjewela meet disgruntled Karnataka MLAs

Wed, 05 August 2026
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Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar
Amid simmering discontent over the recent Cabinet expansion in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and party general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday met disgruntled legislators.

The exercise is seen as the party's attempt at damage control following protests by supporters of MLAs denied Cabinet berths.

Similar efforts were made by Karnataka Congress President B K Hariprasad and a few other ministers to pacify the disgruntled legislators. -- PTI 

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