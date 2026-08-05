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BJP suspends 22 workers in Bengal over extortion charges

Wed, 05 August 2026
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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari/ANI Photo
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari/ANI Photo
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal has suspended 22 functionaries, including several mandal presidents, over allegations of extortion and acts of indiscipline, in its strongest organisational action after assuming office in the state, party sources said on Wednesday.

The disciplinary action comes weeks after the party's state leadership publicly cautioned cadres against adopting what it described as the "culture of extortion", saying such practices would not be tolerated under a BJP government.

The party sources said the suspended leaders were from different organisational levels and faced allegations ranging from extortion and attempts to forcibly occupy TMC offices to maintaining alleged links with workers of the opposition party and other anti-party activities.

The action follows a wider disciplinary exercise launched by the state unit over the past three months.

According to the party sources, more than 250 leaders and workers were served show-cause notices after complaints surfaced from different parts of the state, particularly Kolkata and adjoining districts. -- PTI

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