Bangladesh turns Hasina's official residence into museum

15:37

Amid tightened nationwide security, Bangladesh on Wednesday inaugurated a memorial museum to commemorate the victims of violence during the anti-government protests in 2024 that toppled Sheikh Hasina's government.



Prime Minister Tarique Rahman inaugurated the 'July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum' at Ganabhaban, prime minister's official residence during Hasina's regime, coinciding with the day she fled to India on August 5, 2024.



"The killers in the anti-fascist movement will be tried in a transparent, impartial and credible manner following the due process of law," Rahman said in a brief address while unveiling the museum's plaque.



"Justice for every crime is essential to ensure rule of law" Rahman said as the Interim government chief Muhammad Yunus stood beside him.



The prime minister announced that government institutions would be named after slain activists of the uprising and those who were killed during the rule of Hasina's Awami League since 2009. -- PTI