As Netflix completes 10 years in India, Ted Sarandos meets creative writers

10:30

The statement added that as Indian stories continue to find audiences around the world and remains committed to supporting the writers whose voices will shape the next chapter of Indian storytelling.



-- Sharleen D'Souza/Business Standard

As Netflix completes 10 years in India, its cochief executive officer, Ted Sarandos spent an evening with a group of writers, which reaffirms the company's long-standing belief that its strongest creative partnerships begin by listening to writers and investing in their ideas, it said in a statement.Monika Shergill, vice president, content, Netflix India and Sarandos engaged in an open conversation with writers about the evolving craft of storytelling, the creative opportunities ahead, and the future of Indian entertainment.This follows the recent launch of the NextGen India Writers' Program, which brings Netflix's global talent development initiative to India.When Netflix launched this program last month, it said that the OTT platform is bringing its global talent development initiative to India for the first time, to give creative writers an opportunity to convert their ideas into a Netflix show. India is the third country, after France and the Netherlands, to host this initiative."The evening also builds on Netflix's continued commitment to nurturing India's creative ecosystem, following the recent launch of the NextGen India Writers' Program, which brings Netflix's global talent development initiative to India for the first time," the statement from Netflix said.