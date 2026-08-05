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Article 370 abrogation anniv: Security beefed up across J-K

Wed, 05 August 2026
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09:14
File pic
File pic
Security has been stepped up across Jammu and Kashmir in view of the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, with authorities putting in place a multi-layered security grid across the Union Territory.

Security was also beefed up in the border areas of the Union Territory.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted security checks along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban. Kulgam Police also intensified vehicle checking and identity card verification on NH-44 as part of heightened security measures.

In August 2019, the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, repealed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, effectively ending the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In 2019, on this day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution in Rajya Sabha to scrap Article 370 and launched a scathing attack against opposition parties, including National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and Congress, accusing the "three families of looting" Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah had said, "Under the umbrella of Article 370, three families looted Jammu and Kashmir for years. Leader of Opposition (Ghulam Nabi Azad) said Article 370 connected Jammu and Kashmir to India, but it's not true. Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Jammu and Kashmir Instrument of Accession on October 27 1947. Article 370 came in 1954." -- ANI

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