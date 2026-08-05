Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Amnesty, rights groups urge Pakistan to end escalating crackdown on press freedom

Wed, 05 August 2026
Share:
09:28
image
A coalition of 13 local and international civil society organisations, led by Amnesty International, has issued a joint appeal urging Pakistani authorities to immediately end growing restrictions on freedom of expression, press freedom, and human rights advocacy.

In an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, the coalition warned that "national security, public order and 'false information' must not become open-ended justifications for criminalising dissent, controlling newsrooms or disconnecting entire populations".

The advocacy groups highlighted a "broader pattern of using vague cybercrime provisions to criminalise protected expression and intimidate critical voices" under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). The letter specifically cited recent summonses issued to prominent journalists, including Asad Ali Toor, as well as notices served to reporters from major news outlets and local press clubs. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! U'khand cop who joined CJP protest at Jantar Mantar sacked
LIVE! U'khand cop who joined CJP protest at Jantar Mantar sacked

India-flagged ship sinks after attack in Red Sea, 13 rescued
India-flagged ship sinks after attack in Red Sea, 13 rescued

An Indian-flagged merchant vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, with 13 Indian nationals aboard, was attacked off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea. All 13 Indian crew members have been successfully rescued, and India has condemned the attack,...

US lawmaker flags India's FCRA bill, says could hit ties
US lawmaker flags India's FCRA bill, says could hit ties

A US Congressman has raised serious concerns regarding India's proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), warning that these changes could lead to government takeovers of religious charities and strain...

Row as Mehbooba holds national flag upside down during sit-in
Row as Mehbooba holds national flag upside down during sit-in

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is facing potential legal action after she was seen holding the national flag upside down during a protest in Srinagar. The protest was against the abrogation of Article 370 and...

Cong's 'gungi gudiya' jibe at Sunetra Pawar sparks row
Cong's 'gungi gudiya' jibe at Sunetra Pawar sparks row

Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday branded deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar a "gungi gudiya" (mute doll), drawing a sharp rebuttal from the Nationalist Congress Party, which asked if the Opposition party now endorses the infamous slur...