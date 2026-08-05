Amnesty, rights groups urge Pakistan to end escalating crackdown on press freedom

09:28

A coalition of 13 local and international civil society organisations, led by Amnesty International, has issued a joint appeal urging Pakistani authorities to immediately end growing restrictions on freedom of expression, press freedom, and human rights advocacy.



In an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, the coalition warned that "national security, public order and 'false information' must not become open-ended justifications for criminalising dissent, controlling newsrooms or disconnecting entire populations".



The advocacy groups highlighted a "broader pattern of using vague cybercrime provisions to criminalise protected expression and intimidate critical voices" under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). The letter specifically cited recent summonses issued to prominent journalists, including Asad Ali Toor, as well as notices served to reporters from major news outlets and local press clubs. -- ANI