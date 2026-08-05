Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Air India appoints new CEO & MD

Wed, 05 August 2026
Share:
18:45
image
Air India on Wednesday announced the appointment of former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief Tewolde Gebremariam as the next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

He will replace Campbell Wilson, who announced his resignation in April this year.

In a release, Air India said it rigorously evaluated internal as well as highly accomplished external candidates from across the world before deciding on Gebremariam.

The appointment comes at a crucial time when the loss-making Air India is working on expansion amid multiple external headwinds.

Gebremariam has served as the CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, where he spearheaded a multi-billion-dollar expansion, transforming a regional carrier into Africa's largest and most profitable airline, the release said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Zuckerberg apologises for Modi post removal after warning
Zuckerberg apologises for Modi post removal after warning

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised for the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post, with company executives acknowledging failures related to child sexual abuse content, deepfakes, and admitting that...

LIVE! Air India appoints new CEO & MD
LIVE! Air India appoints new CEO & MD

TVK's first budget fulfils Vijay's poll promises with gold, cows
TVK's first budget fulfils Vijay's poll promises with gold, cows

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government on Wednesday allotted over Rs 1,000 crore to provide gifts of gold coin, ring and milch cows to beneficiaries to fulfill the election promise made by the party ahead...

Flyers injured in Air India flight turbulence discharged
Flyers injured in Air India flight turbulence discharged

Air India has confirmed that all 13 passengers injured during severe mid-air turbulence on a Phuket-Delhi flight have been discharged from hospital. However, four crew members involved in the incident continue to receive medical...

ISI module planned to attack Jantar Mantar during student stir
ISI module planned to attack Jantar Mantar during student stir

Punjab Police have revealed that an ISI-backed terror module, recently busted, had planned an attack on Delhi's Jantar Mantar during recent student protests. Members of the module, including juveniles, travelled to the site with...