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AI4Bharat teams up with Josh Talks to launch Voice of India

Wed, 05 August 2026
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras-backed artificial intelligence (AI) company AI4Bharat has teamed up with Josh Talks AI to launch Voice of India, a multi-modal AI evaluation company, which will test AI systems against real-world domestic conditions.

"The Voice of India platform aims to become the country's trusted reference point for AI evaluation, enabling governments, enterprises, researchers and AI developers to independently assess how AI systems perform across Indian languages, accents, dialects and deployment environments," the two companies said in a press statement.

Instead of relying on AI performance benchmarks developed for Western contexts, Voice of India will provide India-specific valuations that reflect the ground reality of how AI is being used across the country, the companies said.

As of now, though India has invested deÂ­eÂ­ply in creating AI moÂ­dÂ­els, the relevant compute infrastructure and large language models, an independent evaluation system that tests the readiness of these systems had remained missing so far.

"As AI becomes part of everyday life, trust in AI will depend not just on how intelligent these systems are, but on how well they understand the people they are meant to serve," said Supriya Paul, the cofounder of Josh Talks AI.

 India, she said, had once-in-a-generation opportunity to contribute something unique by building an evaluation infrastructure that makes AI trustworthy for the world.

"Evaluation determines what gets built. With AI systems becoming more deeply integrated into society, rigorous evaluation becomes as important as model development itself. Through Voice of India, we hope to provide the research community, industry and policymakers with scientifically robust evaluation frameworks that reflect India's linguistic diversity," said Mitesh Khapra of AI4Bharat.

Aashish Aryan/Business Standard

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