After Maha, Guj bans analogue paneer, cheese, butter

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The Gujarat government on Wednesday imposed a state-wide ban on the production, transportation and sale of "unstandardised" analogue paneer, cheese and butter, citing public health concerns and the need to protect consumers as well as state's dairy sector.



The decision was announced by the health and family welfare department, which said the ban has been imposed under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after food safety authorities detected substandard analogue or artificial dairy products during inspections and laboratory testing across the state.



It also warned of taking legal action against any individual or food business operator found violating the prohibition.



The decision came the same day the neighbouring BJP government in Maharashtra announced a ban on analogue paneer.



Analogue paneer is a non-dairy substitute made using vegetable oils, starches, emulsifiers and other additives instead of milk fat. It is cheaper to produce than conventional paneer and generally contains lower protein levels.



Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the state Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) had been conducting raids against analogue paneer and other such food products for the last four months. -- PTI