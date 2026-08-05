153 roads blocked, 191 power transformers down in rain-wrecked HP

09:21

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Heavy monsoon rainfall continued to disrupt normal life across Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, with 153 roads remaining blocked, 191 power distribution transformers (DTRs) out of service and 58 water supply schemes affected, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).



The latest SEOC report issued on Tuesday evening said restoration work was underway in the affected districts, with teams deployed to clear roads, restore electricity supply and repair damaged water infrastructure.



Of the 153 blocked roads, Mandi district accounted for the highest number with 51, followed by Sirmaur (39), Kullu (36) and Shimla (15).



The number of blocked roads showed a marginal improvement from 157 reported earlier in the day, but remained significantly higher than Monday evening's figure of 109.



The report said no National Highway was blocked as of Tuesday evening.



The power sector also suffered extensive damage, with 191 distribution transformers disrupted across the state. Sirmaur district was the worst affected, accounting for 143 disrupted transformers, followed by Mandi with 35 and Shimla with 12. -- ANI