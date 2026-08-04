Woman pours adhesive into infant's mouth over dispute with his mother

23:52

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The child is undergoing treatment at a hospital and is out of danger, they said.



Two more relatives of the woman have also been booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint lodged by the father of the toddler at the Lohagaon police station.



The accused, Saniya Shaikh, is the sister-in-law of the nine-year-old's father.



"In their preliminary probe, the police found that the accused had been having some domestic dispute with the complainant's wife for a long time. As a result, Shaikh on July 31 allegedly poured instant superglue into the mouth of the toddler at the complainant's house in Lohagaon...The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment," a police official said. -- PTI

The police have registered a case against a woman for allegedly pouring instant adhesive into the mouth of her nine-month-old nephew over a dispute with the infant's mother in Pune, officials said on Tuesday.The incident occurred on July 31 in Lohagaon area of the city.