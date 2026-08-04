Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Woman pours adhesive into infant's mouth over dispute with his mother

Tue, 04 August 2026
Share:
23:52
File image
File image
The police have registered a case against a woman for allegedly pouring instant adhesive into the mouth of her nine-month-old nephew over a dispute with the infant's mother in Pune, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on July 31 in Lohagaon area of the city. 

The child is undergoing treatment at a hospital and is out of danger, they said.

Two more relatives of the woman have also been booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint lodged by the father of the toddler at the Lohagaon police station.

The accused, Saniya Shaikh, is the sister-in-law of the nine-year-old's father.

"In their preliminary probe, the police found that the accused had been having some domestic dispute with the complainant's wife for a long time. As a result, Shaikh on July 31 allegedly poured instant superglue into the mouth of the toddler at the complainant's house in Lohagaon...The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment," a police official said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian-flagged vessel comes under attack in Red Sea
LIVE! Indian-flagged vessel comes under attack in Red Sea

J-K on high alert after spotting Pak drone, terrorists
J-K on high alert after spotting Pak drone, terrorists

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir launched extensive search operations in Kathua and Poonch districts following the sighting of a Pakistani drone near the International Border and inputs about suspected terrorist movement. An old...

Honeymoon murder: Raghuvanshi's wedding bill sparks fresh row
Honeymoon murder: Raghuvanshi's wedding bill sparks fresh row

Nearly 15 months after the marriage of local businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, the wedding caterer on Tuesday approached the police in Indore to seek their help in the recovery of alleged...

Tension near Taj as Hindu group attempts entry for rituals
Tension near Taj as Hindu group attempts entry for rituals

Members of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha were stopped by police while attempting to enter the Taj Mahal with kanwars to perform religious rituals, claiming the monument is a Shiva temple. They were redirected to a different temple to...

Family of 15-yr-old girl who abused Modi untraceable
Family of 15-yr-old girl who abused Modi untraceable

The family of a 15-year-old girl, whose alleged abusive remarks against PM Modi went viral, is untraceable from their Noida residence. Local police deny receiving harassment complaints, while the family had previously appealed to the PM...