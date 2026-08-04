Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Will target US warships if necessary: Iran

Tue, 04 August 2026
Share:
08:56
image
Senior military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Mohsen Rezaee, on Monday (local time) rejected US President Donald Trump's remarks on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and warned that Iran would not permit any shipping route through the strategic waterway other than the one designated by Tehran.

Rezaee was responding to US President Donald Trump's remarks that discussions were underway to "completely" reopen the Strait of Hormuz and that denuclearisation of Iran would form the second phase of negotiations.

"The US had accepted Iran's arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz under the (Islamabad) MoU, but later violated the agreement. The US not only breached the MoU but also launched attacks without first referring the dispute to the designated dispute resolution panel," he said, according to Press TV.

He further claimed that Iran had responded forcefully after the alleged breach.

"In the 17 days of fighting after the MoU was breached, we dealt severe blows to the US. We made it clear to the US that we have both missiles and the capability to defend ourselves. Even if the US sends warships through an unauthorised route into the Strait of Hormuz, we will target them. We will not allow any route other than Iran's designated route to be established in the Strait of Hormuz," Rezaee was quoted as saying by Press TV. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran attacks US military base in Kuwait
LIVE! Iran attacks US military base in Kuwait

Udhayanidhi's 'double-meaning' remark on Trisha courts row
Udhayanidhi's 'double-meaning' remark on Trisha courts row

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition, Udhyanidhi Stalin, has courted severe political backlash and condemnation for an offensive double entendre remark alluding to actor Trisha during a protest gathering in Thanjavur, prompting calls for...

How Prashant Kishor Shattered BJP Fortress In Bankipur
How Prashant Kishor Shattered BJP Fortress In Bankipur

Prashant Kishor's stunning Bankipur victory has broken the BJP's three-decade dominance in one of its safest urban strongholds, signalling a major political shift in Bihar.

'Last chance' for Iran, says Trump as Tehran denies talks
'Last chance' for Iran, says Trump as Tehran denies talks

Donald Trump stated that Iran has been given a &quot;last chance&quot; to reach an agreement, revealing that the US paused a planned military strike after receiving requests from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Iran to pursue...

Multiple WhatsApp accounts 'under review' globally
Multiple WhatsApp accounts 'under review' globally

Instant messaging app WhatsApp temporarily put multiple accounts, including those in India, "under review" for 24 hours, blocking all app features. This disruption prompted numerous affected users to voice their concerns on social media,...