Will target US warships if necessary: Iran

08:56

Senior military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Mohsen Rezaee, on Monday (local time) rejected US President Donald Trump's remarks on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and warned that Iran would not permit any shipping route through the strategic waterway other than the one designated by Tehran.



Rezaee was responding to US President Donald Trump's remarks that discussions were underway to "completely" reopen the Strait of Hormuz and that denuclearisation of Iran would form the second phase of negotiations.



"The US had accepted Iran's arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz under the (Islamabad) MoU, but later violated the agreement. The US not only breached the MoU but also launched attacks without first referring the dispute to the designated dispute resolution panel," he said, according to Press TV.



He further claimed that Iran had responded forcefully after the alleged breach.



"In the 17 days of fighting after the MoU was breached, we dealt severe blows to the US. We made it clear to the US that we have both missiles and the capability to defend ourselves. Even if the US sends warships through an unauthorised route into the Strait of Hormuz, we will target them. We will not allow any route other than Iran's designated route to be established in the Strait of Hormuz," Rezaee was quoted as saying by Press TV. -- ANI