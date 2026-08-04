WhatsApp testing age confirmation for India users

18:16

File image/Dado Ruvic/Reuters

WhatsApp is testing new ways for users in India to confirm their age as it prepares to comply with upcoming legal requirements, including those related to the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, the Meta-owned messaging platform said on Tuesday.



The company, however, said the test is optional and users do not have to confirm their age to continue using WhatsApp. It also said users' age information will remain private and will not be shared with others on the platform.



"To comply with upcoming laws in India like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP), we are testing privacy-protective ways for people to confirm their age. This doesn't change how WhatsApp works or your experience," WhatsApp spokesperson said in response to a PTI query.



Users have been taking to X to share screenshots of WhatsApp's nudge on adding date of birth with a message display that says "upcoming laws in India require us to ask for your age". The latest move has fuelled a social media chatter that the messaging platform could be gearing up for future age-verification requirements in the country.



Early Tuesday, IT Secretary S Krishnan had observed that the move "might be from the context of DPDP Act, where it is (provisions are) age-related."



"But we will have to check with them... because we are approaching the deadline...," Krishnan had said. -- PTI