Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

WhatsApp testing age confirmation for India users

Tue, 04 August 2026
Share:
18:16
File image/Dado Ruvic/Reuters
File image/Dado Ruvic/Reuters
WhatsApp is testing new ways for users in India to confirm their age as it prepares to comply with upcoming legal requirements, including those related to the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, the Meta-owned messaging platform said on Tuesday.

The company, however, said the test is optional and users do not have to confirm their age to continue using WhatsApp. It also said users' age information will remain private and will not be shared with others on the platform.

"To comply with upcoming laws in India like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP), we are testing privacy-protective ways for people to confirm their age. This doesn't change how WhatsApp works or your experience," WhatsApp spokesperson said in response to a PTI query.

Users have been taking to X to share screenshots of WhatsApp's nudge on adding date of birth with a message display that says "upcoming laws in India require us to ask for your age". The latest move has fuelled a social media chatter that the messaging platform could be gearing up for future age-verification requirements in the country.

Early Tuesday, IT Secretary S Krishnan had observed that the move "might be from the context of DPDP Act, where it is (provisions are) age-related."

"But we will have to check with them... because we are approaching the deadline...," Krishnan had said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! WhatsApp testing age confirmation for India users
LIVE! WhatsApp testing age confirmation for India users

Didn't mention anyone's name, except...: Udhayanidhi on arrest
Didn't mention anyone's name, except...: Udhayanidhi on arrest

Udhayanidhi Stalin, was detained by police following alleged derogatory remarks against actor Trisha, which he dismisses as a 'fake narrative'.

Udhayanidhi to be released after arrest over Trisha remark
Udhayanidhi to be released after arrest over Trisha remark

Former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested for an alleged 'double-meaning' remark alluding to actor Trisha, leading to widespread protests by DMK cadres and condemnation from various political leaders.

Govt to grill Meta on Modi's post restriction, child abuse
Govt to grill Meta on Modi's post restriction, child abuse

India's IT Secretary S Krishnan announced an upcoming meeting with Meta's global team to address critical issues including lapses in tackling Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), the temporary restriction of PM Modi's Facebook post, and...

FSSAI bans Dabur from selling honey, ghee with '100%' claims
FSSAI bans Dabur from selling honey, ghee with '100%' claims

India's food regulator, FSSAI, has prohibited Dabur India from selling products like honey, cow ghee, and edible oils with '100 per cent' claims, deeming such labelling misleading and against regulations.