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UP budget proposes free bus travel for women above 60; allots Rs 1,094 cr for women welfare

Tue, 04 August 2026
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21:03
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath./File image
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath./File image
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday proposed free travel for women aged above 60 years in state transport buses, earmarking Rs 100 crore for the scheme in the 2026-27 supplementary budget.

According to an official statement, the provision fulfils a promise made by the BJP in its election manifesto. It aims to provide financial relief to senior women travelling in Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) for religious, social, family and medical purposes.

The supplementary budget also provides an additional Rs 1,094.40 crore for the Women Welfare Department to strengthen schemes such as the Destitute Women Pension Scheme, the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana and other programmes related to the protection of women and children.

The government said the allocation reflects its commitment to women's safety, dignity, social security and economic empowerment.

A provision of Rs 10 lakh has also been made for the Mukhyamantri Shakti Samriddhi Yojana, which seeks to promote the economic empowerment of women.

Separately, the supplementary budget has proposed an additional allocation of about Rs 1.47 crore for the Department of Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply. -- PTI

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