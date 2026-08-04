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'Unknown projectile' strikes cargo vessel off Oman's coast

Tue, 04 August 2026
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09:06
Representational image
Representational image
A cargo vessel was struck by an unknown projectile approximately 20 nautical miles northeast of Al Khasab, Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, UKMTO said it had received a distress call regarding the incident after the cargo vessel broadcast a message over VHF Channel 16.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 20NM northeast of Al Khasab, Oman. A cargo vessel has broadcasted on VHF 16 that they have been hit by an unknown projectile. Authorities are investigating," UKMTO said.

The development comes amid heightened tensions in the region surrounding the Strait of Hormuz following remarks by US President Donald Trump on Monday regarding ongoing discussions with Iran. -- ANI

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