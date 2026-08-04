Udhayanidhi to be released on bail after questioning

14:37

A petition of former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking bail is expected to be taken up for hearing today by the Madras High Court, sources said.



Tamil Nadu Advocate General Vijay Narayan tells Madras High Court that DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested but he will be let go after questioning.



"We don't intend to remand Udhayanidhi Stalin. We will release him on bail after inquiry," Tamil Nadu Advocate General Vijay Narayan informs the court



Party sources said an anticipatory bail petition was filed immediately after police arrived at Udhayanidhi's Neelankarai residence for questioning him in connection with his remarks made at a protest meeting on the Cauvery issue on Monday at Thanjavur.



However, the leader of the opposition was subsequently arrested and taken to Thanjavur for questioning, and the petition is expected to be taken up for hearing at 2.25 pm, sources said. PTI C