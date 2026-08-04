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Udhayanidhi arrested for comments against Trisha

Tue, 04 August 2026
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Former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was on Tuesday arrested for his alleged "double-meaning" remark alluding to popular actor Trisha and insulting her modesty, police said.

Udhayanidhi was arrested and being taken to Thanjavur by police in a van for his alleged remark at a protest meeting held at the Cauvery delta town on Monday.

He has been booked by police under various sections of law including use of obscene words and insulting the modesty of a woman.

Even as he is being taken in a police vehicle, party workers resorted to flash strikes across the state strongly condemning the arrest.

Road-roko is being witnessed in several towns and DMK president MK Stalin is chairing an emergency meeting at the party headquarters to decide on the next course of action as the Assembly session is set to begin on August 5.

Party sources said the Madras High Court has been approached seeking anticipatory bail and senior party leader K N Nehru said Udhayanidhi's remark has been distorted.

Udhayanidhi, the leader of opposition, who was picked up from his residence in Chennai's Neelangarai by the Thanjavur police, told reporters who gathered there that the "court will decide".

"Did I mention anyone's name except the CM's? Then why do you think this is happening? Let the court decide," he told reporters before being escorted away by police.

Meanwhile, the TVK escalated its protest against Udhayanidhi's allegedly offensive remark by filing complaints with both the local police and the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday.

A police complaint was lodged at the Thanjavur East Police Station by S Bairavi, the TVK's Central District Women's Wing Organiser for Thanjavur. -- PTI

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