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Two swine flu cases found in Kalyan-Dombivli of Thane district

Tue, 04 August 2026
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Two cases of swine flu (H1N1) have been detected in the limits of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district, civic officials said on Tuesday.

Both patients were treated by specialist doctors at a private hospital.

Dr Deepa Shukla, Executive Medical Health Officer of the KDMC, said both individuals are in stable condition, and are currently resting at home as advised by their doctors.

Swine flu is a contagious viral respiratory infection spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Primary symptoms include high fever, cough, cold, sore throat, body ache, and weakness.

Dr Shukla urged residents exhibiting these symptoms to avoid self-medication and immediately visit local municipal medical facilities: Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan, Shastrinagar General Hospital in Dombivli, 35 Urban Health Centers and Arogyavardhini centres across KDMC.

The civic health department emphasised preventative measures, such as washing hands frequently with soap and water, covering the mouth while coughing or sneezing, staying hydrated, wearing masks in crowded areas, and isolating when sick. -- PTI

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