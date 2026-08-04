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Two booked for doctoring Himachal CM's photo, remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

Tue, 04 August 2026
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu/File image
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu/File image
Two people have been booked for allegedly doctoring Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's photograph and circulating it on social media and using offensive language against Mahatma Gandhi, police said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered at the Hamirpur Sadar Police Station against two people following a complaint filed by District Congress President Suman Bharti.

The Hamirpur district Congress Committee has strongly protested against the alleged doctoring and viral circulation of Sukhu's photograph as well as alleged derogatory remarks made against Gandhi.

Bharti alleged that certain individuals doctored the chief minister's photograph and circulated it on social media in an attempt to tarnish his image.

He further said that offensive language was used against Mahatma Gandhi, a matter the Congress party has viewed with great seriousness. "Attempts to damage the reputation of a person holding a constitutional office run counter to democratic values and strict action must be taken in such cases," Bharti demanded. -- PTI

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