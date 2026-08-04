Trisha remark: TVK files complaints against Udhayanidhi

11:01

The ruling TVK escalated its protest against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his allegedly offensive remarks directed at a film actor, filing complaints with both the local police and the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday.



A police complaint was lodged at the Thanjavur East Police Station by S Bairavi, the TVK's Central District Women's Wing Organiser for Thanjavur, and there is a buzz that the leader of the opposition may be arrested.



Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu police have deployed a huge police force in front of the residence Udhayanidhi is staying in Thanjavur.



The contentious remark was made during a DMK demonstration led by Udhayanidhi near the Panagal Building in Thanjavur on Monday.



The letter alleges that when the crowd chanted "Trisha, Trisha" during Udhayanidhi's speech on the Cauvery issue, he responded with an obscene, double-meaning remark.



The complainant accused him and DMK IT wing officials of intentionally degrading women, causing mental agony to the actor and women in general, and deliberately circulating a 2:39-minute video of the incident on the social media platform X to cause public unrest.



Simultaneously, TVK's national spokesperson, Pazha Selvakumar, lodged a formal complaint with the NCW in New Delhi. The ruling party has urged the Commission to issue a notice seeking an explanation and demand an unconditional public apology from Udhayanidhi.



The DMK had originally staged the protest in Thanjavur to demand firm action upholding Tamil Nadu's rights over Cauvery water. -- PTI