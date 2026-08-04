Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Trisha remark: TVK files complaints against Udhayanidhi

Tue, 04 August 2026
Share:
11:01
image
The ruling TVK escalated its protest against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his allegedly offensive remarks directed at a film actor, filing complaints with both the local police and the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday.

A police complaint was lodged at the Thanjavur East Police Station by S Bairavi, the TVK's Central District Women's Wing Organiser for Thanjavur, and there is a buzz that the leader of the opposition may be arrested.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu police have deployed a huge police force in front of the residence Udhayanidhi is staying in Thanjavur.

The contentious remark was made during a DMK demonstration led by Udhayanidhi near the Panagal Building in Thanjavur on Monday.

The letter alleges that when the crowd chanted "Trisha, Trisha" during Udhayanidhi's speech on the Cauvery issue, he responded with an obscene, double-meaning remark.

The complainant accused him and DMK IT wing officials of intentionally degrading women, causing mental agony to the actor and women in general, and deliberately circulating a 2:39-minute video of the incident on the social media platform X to cause public unrest.

Simultaneously, TVK's national spokesperson, Pazha Selvakumar, lodged a formal complaint with the NCW in New Delhi. The ruling party has urged the Commission to issue a notice seeking an explanation and demand an unconditional public apology from Udhayanidhi.

The DMK had originally staged the protest in Thanjavur to demand firm action upholding Tamil Nadu's rights over Cauvery water. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Udhayanidhi Stalin detained over controversial remark
Udhayanidhi Stalin detained over controversial remark

Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was taken into police custody for questioning over a controversial double-meaning remark made during a Thanjavur meeting concerning the Cauvery water dispute.

LIVE! CRPF officer shoots two colleagues dead, kills himself
LIVE! CRPF officer shoots two colleagues dead, kills himself

'Young People Feel Uncertainty Because...'
'Young People Feel Uncertainty Because...'

'It could be in IT, it could be in administration, it could be in legal, it could be in technical services, but entry level jobs are rapidly disappearing because AI is taking them over.''So, the big question what would happen if the...

FSSAI bans Dabur from selling honey, ghee with '100%' claims
FSSAI bans Dabur from selling honey, ghee with '100%' claims

India's food regulator, FSSAI, has prohibited Dabur India from selling products like honey, cow ghee, and edible oils with '100 per cent' claims, deeming such labelling misleading and against regulations.

25 US states move court against Trump's forced-labour tariffs
25 US states move court against Trump's forced-labour tariffs

A coalition of 25 Democratic-ruled US states has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration's decision to impose new tariffs on 60 economies, including India. The states contend that these tariffs, ostensibly aimed at combating...