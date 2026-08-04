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Students march to Bihar CM's residence over NEET crackdown

Tue, 04 August 2026
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Hundreds of students and youth activists marching towards Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's residence to protest the alleged police crackdown on last month's agitation over the NEET paper leak were dispersed with water cannons in Patna on Tuesday.

Waving flags of organisations such as the NSUI, AISF and DYFI, the protesters assembled at Gandhi Maidan and marched towards the chief minister's residence before being stopped by police barricades near the Income Tax roundabout, around two kilometres away.

The protesters demanded the release of all students arrested during last month's statewide agitation and withdrawal of criminal cases lodged against them.

"We want a verified list of those who have been released from jail and those who are still behind bars after being arrested during the protests," one of the demonstrators said.

Nearly 600 people were detained by Bihar Police while enforcing a bandh called last month to demand the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged paper leak.

Police later released around half of them after finding they were minors, while the remaining were sent to jail. -- PTI

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