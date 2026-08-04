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Stock markets snap 4-day rally amid new closing auction session, Sensex drops 210 pts

Tue, 04 August 2026
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18:09
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Snapping the four-day gaining streak, benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Tuesday following the introduction of a new auction mechanism for shares having futures and options (F&O) contracts.

Paring early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 210.08 points, or 0.27 percent, to settle at 78,428.95. 

During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 79,143.15 and a low of 78,211.87, gyrating 931.28 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed lower by 159.40 points, or 0.64 percent, at 24,614.90 after trading in the negative territory throughout the day. 

During intraday trade, it edged lower by 346.35 points, or 1.39 percent, to hit a low of 24,427.95.

Market benchmarks traded on a mixed note in the early session on Tuesday, a day after the introduction of the new auction mechanism. 

Sensex and Nifty on Monday ended with an unusual aberration after stock exchanges introduced the new auction mechanism.

The NSE recorded a turnover of Rs 1,542.2 crore on the second day of the closing auction session on Tuesday, while the turnover on the BSE stood at Rs 9.35 crore. 

On Monday, the initial trading turnover was Rs 1,276.2 crore for the NSE.

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