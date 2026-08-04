Salman returns as host for 'Bigg Boss' season 20, show to debut in Sept

20:25

JioHotstar and Colors on Tuesday unveiled the first teaser of the latest season of "Bigg Boss" with host Salman Khan dropping cryptic hints about the upcoming edition, which is set to premiere on September 6.



The reality show, one of Indian television's longest-running franchises, returns with Khan as host for its landmark 20th season.



The teaser features Khan making a grand entry on horseback before delivering the line, "Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Thathastu!", teasing what the makers described as a mystery at the heart of the milestone season.



Khan said the new season will feature a fresh game and unexpected twists.



"Every season of 'Bigg Boss' brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there's a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we've seen before. The first hint is already out there, you just have to look at it twice. -- PTI