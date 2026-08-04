Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 95.40 against US dollar

19:03

The rupee slipped 3 paise to close at 95.40 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday amid elevated crude oil prices and weakness in domestic equities.



Forex traders said a strengthening US dollar also put pressure on the domestic currency, but recent foreign fund inflows cushioned the fall.



At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.35 against the greenback and traded in a tight range of 95.25-95.42 during the session. It eventually settled at 95.40, down 3 paise from its previous close.



On Monday, the rupee settled at 95.37 against the American currency. -- PTI