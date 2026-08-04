Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 95.40 against US dollar

Tue, 04 August 2026
Share:
19:03
image
The rupee slipped 3 paise to close at 95.40 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday amid elevated crude oil prices and weakness in domestic equities.

Forex traders said a strengthening US dollar also put pressure on the domestic currency, but recent foreign fund inflows cushioned the fall.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.35 against the greenback and traded in a tight range of 95.25-95.42 during the session. It eventually settled at 95.40, down 3 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee settled at 95.37 against the American currency. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! WhatsApp testing age confirmation for India users
LIVE! WhatsApp testing age confirmation for India users

Didn't mention anyone's name, except...: Udhayanidhi on arrest
Didn't mention anyone's name, except...: Udhayanidhi on arrest

Udhayanidhi Stalin, was detained by police following alleged derogatory remarks against actor Trisha, which he dismisses as a 'fake narrative'.

Udhayanidhi to be released after arrest over Trisha remark
Udhayanidhi to be released after arrest over Trisha remark

Former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested for an alleged 'double-meaning' remark alluding to actor Trisha, leading to widespread protests by DMK cadres and condemnation from various political leaders.

Govt to grill Meta on Modi's post restriction, child abuse
Govt to grill Meta on Modi's post restriction, child abuse

India's IT Secretary S Krishnan announced an upcoming meeting with Meta's global team to address critical issues including lapses in tackling Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), the temporary restriction of PM Modi's Facebook post, and...

FSSAI bans Dabur from selling honey, ghee with '100%' claims
FSSAI bans Dabur from selling honey, ghee with '100%' claims

India's food regulator, FSSAI, has prohibited Dabur India from selling products like honey, cow ghee, and edible oils with '100 per cent' claims, deeming such labelling misleading and against regulations.