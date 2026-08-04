Ram temple Trust reviews gold, silver donations worth crores

10:19

The interim general secretary of the Ram temple trust reviewed items of gold, silver and other precious metals worth crores of rupees, along with related records, kept in a bank locker here, temple sources said on Tuesday.



According to the sources, interim general secretary Krishna Mohan visited the State Bank of India branch in Ayodhya on Monday evening and remained there till late at night while an inventory of the valuables was prepared and photographs of items of gold, silver and other precious metals deposited in the bank locker were taken.



The sources said Krishna Mohan had been engaged over the past three days in verifying the trust's account ledgers and other records, following which a final inventory of funds and precious metals was prepared.



They added that the newly constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed on the directions of the Supreme Court following the alleged Ram temple offering theft case, is expected to resume its work on Tuesday.



Krishna Mohan did not respond to media queries regarding his visit to the bank.



Asked about the arrangements at the Ram temple, he said, "Please come, all of you, have darshan and see for yourselves. If there is any shortcoming, then tell us."



The alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations came to light in the first week of June, following which the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13 to probe the allegations and was initially given 15 days to probe the allegations.



Following the submission of the preliminary SIT report on June 23, an FIR was registered on June 25 and eight accused -- Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav -- were arrested. PTI