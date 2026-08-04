Rahul likely to attend event to mark Satya Pal Malik's first death anniversary

23:30

Satya Pal Malik/File image

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh on August 5 to attend an event to commemorate the first death anniversary of former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik, party leaders said on Tuesday.



The tribute meeting will be held at 10 am at a sugarcane crushing site in Hisawada village, said Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, who will also attend the event.



He said Gandhi is expected to participate in the event, even though an official confirmation of his visit and his final itinerary are awaited.



Supporters of Malik, remembered for vocally championing farmers' issues, have completed preparations for the tribute meeting.



Leaders of various political parties, representatives of farmers' organisations and a large number of farmers are expected to attend the event, organisers said. -- PTI