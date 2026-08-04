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Protester dies after Karni Sena rally in Jaipur; outfit blames 'police action'

Tue, 04 August 2026
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A protester died in Jaipur after a Karni Sena rally against the UGC Regulations 2026, with the outfit on Tuesday claiming that the police action during the demonstration led to his death.

The rally was held on Monday to press for a rollback of UGC Regulations 2026 and other demands concerning the upper-caste community.

According to Karni Sena leaders, the deceased, Devaraj Singh, a resident of Palada in Didwana-Kuchaman district, allegedly fell ill during the protest and was taken to a private hospital before being referred to SMS Hospital, where he later died.

Holding a press conference, Karni Sena president Mahipal Singh Makrana alleged that Devaraj was injured due to water cannon action by police.

"Police used water cannons on Kalwar Road, and the force of water hit his chest, due to which he was injured," Singh claimed.

"He later complained of chest pain at home and was admitted to a hospital before being referred to SMS Hospital, where he died," he added.

Police officers, however, have not confirmed the exact cause of Devaraj's death.

The protest had witnessed clashes between demonstrators and police at multiple locations, including Kalwar Road, where water cannons were used to disperse the crowd. -- PTI

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