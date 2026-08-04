Profound grasp of subjects...: Anupam Kher on meeting HM

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Actor Anupam Kher called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.



In a message posted on 'X', Kher termed the meeting "memorable" and said, "I am deeply grateful to him from the bottom of my heart for his affection, warm hospitality and sense of kinship."



"We engaged in a long and profoundly meaningful conversation on numerous topics concerning the nation, society, culture, cinema and life. His profound grasp of subjects, remarkable memory and clarity of thought are truly inspiring.



"Every meeting with such a personality offers an opportunity to think anew and learn something fresh," he said. PTI