Police stop Kejriwal from marching towards PM residence

12:53

Delhi Police on Tuesday stopped AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders from marching towards the Prime Minister's residence with around 100 people to submit over 2.30 lakh petitions against E20 petrol, prompting them to stage a protest on Firoz Shah Road.



Kejriwal, along with former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, AAP leader Jasmine Shah and other party leaders, sat on the road after being stopped by the police.



The AAP had begun the march with around 100 people to submit the petitions, collected from people across the country, against the government's policy of promoting E20 petrol, alleging that the ethanol-blended fuel was adversely affecting vehicle owners.



Addressing supporters before the march, Kejriwal said the party was carrying more than 2.30 lakh petitions signed by people from across the country and urged the government to listen to the concerns of crores of vehicle owners.



"We are going to the Prime Minister's residence with over 2.30 lakh petitions signed by people from across the country. We want the government to listen to the concerns of crores of vehicle owners who are facing problems because of E20 petrol," he said.