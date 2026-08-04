Oppn slams Udhayanidhi's arrest ahead of TN Assembly session

15:51

Leaders of political parties in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday condemned as "political vendetta", the arrest of former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in connection with a case pertaining to his alleged remark insulting the modesty of a woman.



In a post on 'X' after Udhayanidhi was escorted by the police to Thanjavur, where a case against him was registered, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised the "lame horse government" for timing this arrest just a day before the budget session.



He argued that conducting the assembly in the complete absence of the Leader of the Opposition is "highly condemnable" and raises widespread suspicions of a deeper political motive beyond the registered case.



The AIADMK leader simultaneously criticised Udhayanidhi's personal conduct.



Palaniswami stated that his party has long believed Udhayanidhi "needs a muzzle", condemning his habit of speaking out of turn and making degrading remarks about women without understanding the dignity of his position.



"Registering a case for his speech is one thing. But striving to arrest the LoP today raises suspicions," Palaniswami remarked.



Condemning the police action, DMDK chief Premalatha Vijayakanth stated, "This act of stifling the opposition is condemnable." -- PTI