Nothing will get through unless there's total surrender: Trump to Iran

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US President Donald Trump on Monday lambasted Iran amid a rapidly evolving situation in West Asia, terming the Iranian leadership "duplicitous", saying that while Tehran seeks negotiations with Washington, it publicly denies that any direct talks were taking place. He warned that "nothing will get through" unless a deal or "total surrender" is achieved.



Trump made the remarks in a post on Truth Social, which came after Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei earlier on Monday said that his country is not engaged in any direct or indirect negotiations with the United States, firmly dismissing assertions of active bilateral dialogue between Tehran and Washington.



"Iranian Leadership is unbelievably duplicitous! They ask for a meeting, some would say "beg," talks begin, with more scheduled in the immediate future, and they say, openly and proudly, that they're not having any discussions, that nothing is being talked about, and they're only dealing with "Oman", Trump said on Truth Social. -- ANI