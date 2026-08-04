Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Nothing will get through unless there's total surrender: Trump to Iran

Tue, 04 August 2026
Share:
09:00
image
US President Donald Trump on Monday lambasted Iran amid a rapidly evolving situation in West Asia, terming the Iranian leadership "duplicitous", saying that while Tehran seeks negotiations with Washington, it publicly denies that any direct talks were taking place. He warned that "nothing will get through" unless a deal or "total surrender" is achieved.

Trump made the remarks in a post on Truth Social, which came after Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei earlier on Monday said that his country is not engaged in any direct or indirect negotiations with the United States, firmly dismissing assertions of active bilateral dialogue between Tehran and Washington.

"Iranian Leadership is unbelievably duplicitous! They ask for a meeting, some would say "beg," talks begin, with more scheduled in the immediate future, and they say, openly and proudly, that they're not having any discussions, that nothing is being talked about, and they're only dealing with "Oman", Trump said on Truth Social. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran attacks US military base in Kuwait
LIVE! Iran attacks US military base in Kuwait

Udhayanidhi's 'double-meaning' remark on Trisha courts row
Udhayanidhi's 'double-meaning' remark on Trisha courts row

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition, Udhyanidhi Stalin, has courted severe political backlash and condemnation for an offensive double entendre remark alluding to actor Trisha during a protest gathering in Thanjavur, prompting calls for...

How Prashant Kishor Shattered BJP Fortress In Bankipur
How Prashant Kishor Shattered BJP Fortress In Bankipur

Prashant Kishor's stunning Bankipur victory has broken the BJP's three-decade dominance in one of its safest urban strongholds, signalling a major political shift in Bihar.

'Last chance' for Iran, says Trump as Tehran denies talks
'Last chance' for Iran, says Trump as Tehran denies talks

Donald Trump stated that Iran has been given a &quot;last chance&quot; to reach an agreement, revealing that the US paused a planned military strike after receiving requests from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Iran to pursue...

Multiple WhatsApp accounts 'under review' globally
Multiple WhatsApp accounts 'under review' globally

Instant messaging app WhatsApp temporarily put multiple accounts, including those in India, "under review" for 24 hours, blocking all app features. This disruption prompted numerous affected users to voice their concerns on social media,...