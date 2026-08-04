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No religion permits killing innocents: J-K CM on Kulgam terror attack

Tue, 04 August 2026
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday termed the killing of two migrant labourers in Kulgam district as "very unfortunate" and said no religion permits the shedding of the blood of innocent people.

He also expressed hope that the security grid will ensure such incidents do not recur.

"The killing is very unfortunate. It shouldn't have happened. No religion permits killing innocent people like this. Words are not enough to condemn it," Abdullah told reporters here.

"It is expected from those whose responsibility it is to maintain security that they will not let such attacks take place," he added.

The migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh were killed in a terrorist attack at a brick kiln on July 31. PTI

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