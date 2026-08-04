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Nitish Kumar meets Modi day after Bankipur by-election result

Tue, 04 August 2026
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JD-U supremo and former chief minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after the BJP lost Patna's Bankipur assembly seat in a by-election.

Kumar, a Rajya Sabha MP, was accompanied by JD-U leaders -- Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Rajya Sabha MP and national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha - in his meeting with the prime minister.

"Rajya Sabha MP Shri @NitishKumar Ji met PM @narendramodi earlier today," the prime minister's office said in a post on 'X'.

Kumar said he paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister at his office room in the Parliament House complex here.

The by-election at Bankipur, considered a BJP bastion, was necessitated after BJP president Nitin Nabin vacated the seat following his election to Rajya Sabha after he assumed the charge of party chief. Poll strategist-turned-politician and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor defeated BJP's Neeraj Kumar by a margin of 19,324 votes. -- PTI

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