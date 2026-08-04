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Modi attends NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting

Tue, 04 August 2026
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The NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting began in Parliament on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other NDA leaders in attendance.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin was also in attendance at the meeting being held at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building.

Earlier, Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay also arrived at the Parliament Library Building to attend the NDA Parliamentary Party's weekly 'Mangal Milan' meeting.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Bandyopadhyay said, "I will attend the NDA parliamentary party meeting for the first time today. I am one of the senior-most parliamentarians in the country. All are united in NCPI."

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