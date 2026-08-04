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Man calls cops after he finds dead body in friend's home

Tue, 04 August 2026
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A 24-year-old delivery boy has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 20-year-old wife in Delhi's Munirka area after he allegedly confessed the crime to a friend and sought help in disposing of the body, police said.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at Kishangarh Police Station on August 2 after the caller informed police that his friend had murdered his wife and was asking him to help dispose of the body.

Police immediately reached Pal Dairy in Munirka, where the caller identified the accused, Anurag alias Abhishek, who was standing outside his house. He was apprehended on the spot, police said.

During inquiry, the complainant told police that the accused had called him on the night of August 1 and asked him to come near his residence urgently.

When he reached there, the accused allegedly took him to his room, where he found the accused's wife, Kanika, lying in a pool of blood on the bed with multiple injuries, police said.

The accused allegedly confessed that he had killed his wife and repeatedly requested the complainant to help dispose of the body, as per police.

The complainant later managed to retrieve his mobile phone from the accused on the pretext of calling his family members to open the gate. After reaching upstairs, he immediately dialled 112 and alerted the police.

Police then accompanied the accused and the complainant to the accused's residence, where Kanika's body was found on the bed in a pool of blood. She was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The crime scene was secured, and the Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts were called for examination. -- ANI

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