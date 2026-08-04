Iran attacks US military base in Kuwait

09:51

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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday carried out an attack on a US military base in Kuwait.



Citing a source familiar with the details, The Jerusalem Post reported that the attack was carried out using at least three drones.



Heavy blasts were also heard in Iraq's Basra province, which lies adjacent to both Kuwait and Iran, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing reports from Iranian and local Arab media.



Meanwhile, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB cited regional outlets noting that a major blaze erupted in Kuwait this morning.



Adding to maritime security alarms in nearby waters, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also issued a formal security advisory after a cargo vessel was struck by an unknown projectile approximately 20 nautical miles northeast of Al Khasab, Oman. -- ANI