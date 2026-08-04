Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Indian-origin man in US since 1996 will lose citizenship

Tue, 04 August 2026
Share:
09:35
image
An Indian-origin man is among 25 persons whose US citizenship is being revoked for alleged crimes ranging from falsifying identity to attempted murder and child sexual abuse, authorities said.

The US Department of Justice has filed a case against 65-year-old Narinder Singh in the District of Delaware for allegedly using a fraudulent identity to seek admission to the US.

According to the Justice Department, Singh used two identities to gain admission to the US beginning in 1996 and naturalised as a US citizen on May 1, 2008.

The complaint alleges seven counts for his numerous misrepresentations and unlawful acts that adversely reflect his moral character.

Among the 25 persons against whom denaturalisation proceedings have been initiated are two persons of Pakistani descent - Zia Murad Bhatti and Mohd Wasif-for allegedly falsifying identity.

"US citizenship is one of our nation's highest privileges, and it must be obtained lawfully and honestly," Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement on Monday.

"The complaints announced today allege that these individuals secured naturalisation through fraud, concealment, or other unlawful conduct -- including by concealing violent crimes, sexual offences against children, fraudulent identities, and other disqualifying facts," said Blanche. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran attacks US military base in Kuwait
LIVE! Iran attacks US military base in Kuwait

Udhayanidhi's 'double-meaning' remark on Trisha courts row
Udhayanidhi's 'double-meaning' remark on Trisha courts row

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition, Udhyanidhi Stalin, has courted severe political backlash and condemnation for an offensive double entendre remark alluding to actor Trisha during a protest gathering in Thanjavur, prompting calls for...

How Prashant Kishor Shattered BJP Fortress In Bankipur
How Prashant Kishor Shattered BJP Fortress In Bankipur

Prashant Kishor's stunning Bankipur victory has broken the BJP's three-decade dominance in one of its safest urban strongholds, signalling a major political shift in Bihar.

'Last chance' for Iran, says Trump as Tehran denies talks
'Last chance' for Iran, says Trump as Tehran denies talks

Donald Trump stated that Iran has been given a &quot;last chance&quot; to reach an agreement, revealing that the US paused a planned military strike after receiving requests from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Iran to pursue...

Multiple WhatsApp accounts 'under review' globally
Multiple WhatsApp accounts 'under review' globally

Instant messaging app WhatsApp temporarily put multiple accounts, including those in India, "under review" for 24 hours, blocking all app features. This disruption prompted numerous affected users to voice their concerns on social media,...