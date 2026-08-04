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Indian-flagged vessel comes under attack in Red Sea

Tue, 04 August 2026
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23:01
File image/Reuters
File image/Reuters
An Indian-flagged merchant vessel with 13 Indian nationals aboard came under attack off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said.

All the Indians have been rescued, it said.

New Delhi condemned the attack and said targeting of commercial shipping in the region must stop.

"We condemn the attack on the Indian-flagged commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya that sank in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen on August 4," the MEA said.

"All 13 Indian nationals have been rescued. Our Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew," it added.

The MEA thanked the Yemeni authorities for their support in rescuing the Indians.

"The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome," it said. -- PTI

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