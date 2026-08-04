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India invites Bangladesh PM Rahman to attend BRICS summit

Tue, 04 August 2026
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Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
India on Tuesday said it has extended an invitation to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to attend the outreach session of the upcoming BRICS summit in his capacity as the current chair of the BIMSTEC grouping.

India is hosting the annual BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, which is expected to deliberate extensively on a number of pressing global challenges, including the economic consequences of the West Asia crisis.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that an invitation was extended to Rahman to undertake a bilateral visit to India after he assumed the charge of the top office in February.

"As far as the BRICS summit is concerned, India has separately extended an invitation to the Bangladesh prime minister in his capacity as the current chair of BIMSTEC to attend the outreach session of the 18th BRICS Summit," Jaiswal said at a regular media briefing.

"The invitation has been extended as per the standard practice being followed in BRICS for the outreach sessions. Other heads of regional groups have also been invited in a similar manner," he said in response to a question.

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