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Hindu Mahasabha members stopped from entering Taj Mahal with kanwars

Tue, 04 August 2026
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Members of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha attempted to enter the Taj Mahal carrying kanwars, claiming the monument was originally a Shiva temple, but were stopped by police, an officer said on Tuesday.

The organisation had sought to perform religious rituals at the protected site on the first Monday of the holy month of Shrawan.

According to police, 11 women associated with the organisation were carrying kanwars -- devotees of Lord Shiva -- towards the Taj Mahal when they were intercepted en route.

They were later escorted to the Rajeshwar Temple, where they offered holy water and performed jalabhishek or ceremonial bathing of the Shivling.

A police officer said the authorities had prior information that the group was heading towards the Taj Mahal from the western gate to perform religious rituals.

"They were stopped on the way and were taken to the Rajeshwar Temple, where they performed jalabhishek," the officer said.

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha district president Meera Rathore alleged that the Taj Mahal was originally a Shiva temple.

"If qawwali programmes can be held at the Taj Mahal, we should also be allowed to offer prayers there. We have been stopped this time, but there are more Mondays in Shrawan. We will again carry kanwars and perform worship," she said.

Right-wing groups such as the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha routinely attempt to enter the Taj Mahal during the month of Shrawan to offer Gangajal, claiming the monument is a Lord Shiva temple.

The Taj Mahal is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). --PTI

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