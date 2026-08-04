HC clears mangrove felling for bullet train, says project of national importance

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The Bombay high court on Tuesday permitted the felling of mangroves for the construction of a 13-km power transmission line, crucial for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Corridor, observing that the project was one of "national importance".



A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad noted that the proposal to divert mangroves and fell trees for the transmission line between Dahanu and Amberserai (Palghar district) has been scrutinised and approved by the competent authorities.



The bench, however, noted that conducting compensatory afforestation in Solapur district - hundreds of kilometres away - satisfies a statistical requirement but fails to restore the local ecological balance.



While granting permission for the felling of mangroves, the court held that the transmission line forms an important part of the bullet train project, which is of national importance.



The court passed the order on a plea filed by the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited, seeking permission to fell mangroves to undertake construction and laying of a 132 KV transmission line from the existing Dahanu sub-station to the proposed Amberserai traction sub-station in Palghar district. -- PTI