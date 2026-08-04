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Goyal likely to visit US for G20 trade ministers meet next month

Tue, 04 August 2026
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Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal/
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal/
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to visit the United States at the end of September this year for the G-20 Trade Ministerial in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, an official said.

The two-day ministerial will begin on September 30. The United States holds the 2026 G20 presidency.

The official said the Indian trade minister is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the ministerial to discuss ways to boost two-way commerce and investments.

In a statement in May, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer had said that at the G20 Trade Ministerial this fall, USTR will lead discussions with the ministers on a wide array of issues, including ending forced labour, updating the Most-Favored Nation (MFN) Principle, denouncing weaponisation of trade in food, and addressing structural excess capacity and production.

US President Donald Trump will host the culminating Leaders' Summit on December 14-15 at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida.

The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an international forum that brings together the world's major advanced and emerging economies to discuss and coordinate economic policy. -- PTI

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