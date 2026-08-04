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FSSAI bars Dabur India from selling products with...

Tue, 04 August 2026
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Taking strict regulatory action against product labelling, the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) barred a major consumer goods manufacturer from selling items carrying unverified absolute claims.

FSSAI, in a post on X, stated that it has issued a Prohibition Order directing M/s Dabur India Limited to immediately cease the sale of food products carrying misleading "100%" claims.

"Food products being sold on the company's website were found carrying misleading "100%" claims such as "100% Natural", "100% Pure", "100% Purity Guaranteed", "100% Organic" and "100% Tender Coconut Water". The use of the 100% claims are in contravention of the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018, as they are ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers," FSSAI informed.

FSSAI further claimed, "Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey were found displaying the Jaivik Bharat Logo without valid FSSAI organic endorsement, in contravention of the FSS (Organic Foods) Regulations, 2017."

"Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk was marketed with the claim "100% Purity". Such a claim is not permissible for compound foods under the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018. Despite an earlier notice directing discontinuation of misleading "100%" claims, no satisfactory corrective action was taken by the (FBO)," FSSAI noted.

More than 40,000 food samples, including beverages and caffeinated drinks, were found to be non-conforming during 2025-26, while 1,918 convictions were recorded in cases related to food safety violations, the government informed Parliament on Friday. -- ANI

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