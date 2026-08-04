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Elections in PoK complete farce: India

Tue, 04 August 2026
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India on Tuesday said the "so-called" local body elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a "complete farce" and such hollow exercises cannot hide the "reality" in the region.

The ministry of external affairs slammed Pakistan's brutal crackdown on the protesters in PoK and said the world should see through the "flimsy veneer" of Islamabad's hypocritical lecturing on human rights.

PoK has been witnessing massive protests since last month over inflated living costs, alleged administrative apathy and political discrimination and atrocities against minorities.

"This so-called local election in PoK is a complete farce. The real happening is that of public protests and wanton killings by Pakistani forces. Such hollow exercises cannot hide reality," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a regular media briefing.

"Since June this year, at least 90 civilians have lost their lives in the continuing crackdown," he said.

Jaiswal said the Pakistani establishment has "answered public discontent with bullets, blackouts, intimidation and repression, and now seeks to manufacture legitimacy through a hollow electoral exercise".

"It must be held accountable, and the world should see through the flimsy veneer of Pakistan's hypocritical lecturing on human rights," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a question on elections in PoK. -- PTI

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